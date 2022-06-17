How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Stocks ended another bumpy day mostly higher on Wall Street but still wound up with their biggest weekly losses since March 2020, when markets went into freefall at the onset of coronavirus lockdowns.

The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds in 401(k) accounts, edged up 0.2% Friday. It still lost 5.8% for the week, its tenth weekly loss in the last 11. The Dow slipped 0.1% and the Nasdaq added 1.4%.

Markets around the world have shuddered as investors adjust to the bitter medicine of higher interest rates that central banks are increasingly doling out to battle inflation.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.07 points, or 0.2%, to 3,674.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.29 points, or 0.1%, to 29,888.78.

The Nasdaq rose 152.25 points, or 1.4%, to 10,798.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.86 points, or 1%, to 1,665.69.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 226.02 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is down 1,504.01 points, or 4.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 541.67 points, or 4.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 134.59 points, or 7.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,091.34 points, or 22.9%.

The Dow is down 6,449.52 points, or 17.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,846.62 points, or 31%.

The Russell 2000 is down 579.62 points, or 25.8%.

