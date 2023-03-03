How major US stock indexes fared Friday 3/3/2023

Stocks rallied on Wall Street, climbing to their biggest gain in six weeks. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6% and marked its first winning week in the last four. Big gains for tech giants like Apple helped propel the Nasdaq composite to an even bigger gain of 2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. The gains came as easing bond yields took some pressure off of the stock market. Stocks have found their feet following a swift rise and fall to start the year. Reports on the economy were mixed, which helped to slow the swift recent ascent for Treasury yields. On Friday:The S&P 500 rose 64.29 points, or 1.6%, to 4,045.64.The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 387.40 points, 1.2%, to 33,390.97.The Nasdaq composite rose 226.02 points, or 2%, to 11,689.01.The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 25.60 points, or 1.3%, to 1,928.26.For the week:The S&P 500 is up 75.60 points, or 1.9%.The Dow is up 574.05 points, or 1.7%.The Nasdaq is up 294.06 points, or 2.6%.The Russell 2000 is up 37.78 points, or 2%.For the year:The S&P 500 is up 206.14 points, or 5.4%.The Dow is up 243.72 points, or 0.7%.The Nasdaq is up 1,222.52 points, or 11.7%.The Russell 2000 is up 167.02 points, or 9.5%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here