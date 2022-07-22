How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/22/2022

Wall Street gave back some of this week’s strong gains Friday following discouraging readings on the global economy and a slew of profit reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500′s drop ended a three-day rally that had lifted it to the highest level since early June. The Nasdaq saw the biggest decline among major indexes following weaker-than-expected profit reports from tech-oriented companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, in large part because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 37.32 points, or 0.9%, to 3,961.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 137.61 points, or 0.4%, to 31,899.29.

The Nasdaq fell 225.50 points, or 1.9%, to 11,834.11.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 29.81 points, or 1.6%, to 1,806.88.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 98.47 points, or 2.5%.

The Dow is up 611.03 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 381.69 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 62.51 points, or 3.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 804.55 points, or 16.9%.

The Dow is down 4,439.01 points, or 12.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,810.86 points, or 24.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 438.43 points, or 19.5%.

