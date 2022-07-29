S&P 500   4,130.29
DOW   32,845.13
QQQ   315.46
US markets keep rising in face of more grim inflation news
MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
Fetterman harnesses power of social media in Senate campaign
Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia
Procter's Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy amid trial
Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 7/29/2022

Fri., July 29, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 57.86 points, or 1.4%, to 4,130.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 315.50 points, or 1%, to 32,845.13.

The Nasdaq rose 228.09 points, or 1.9%, to 12,390.69.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.20, or 0.7%, to 1,885.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 closed up 168.66 points, or 4.3%.

The Dow is up 945.84 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 556.58, or 4.7%.

The Russell 200 is up 78.35 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 635.89 points, or 13.3%.

The Dow is down 3,493.17 points, or 9.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,254.28 points, or 20.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 360.08 points, or 16%.


7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow

The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.  

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Defense Stocks to Buy as Global Tensions Continue to Grow".

