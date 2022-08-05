How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/05/2022

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Start your risk-free trial for only $1,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.52 (-0.89%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.52 (-0.89%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.52 (-0.89%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)
S&P 500   4,145.19 (-0.16%)
DOW   32,803.47 (+0.23%)
QQQ   321.52 (-0.89%)
AAPL   165.25 (-0.34%)
MSFT   282.80 (-0.30%)
META   167.11 (-2.03%)
GOOGL   117.44 (-0.63%)
AMZN   140.54 (-1.42%)
TSLA   865.14 (-6.56%)
NVDA   189.70 (-1.28%)
NIO   20.15 (-3.59%)
BABA   92.42 (-5.14%)
AMD   102.13 (-1.71%)
MU   62.46 (-3.69%)
T   18.32 (+0.27%)
CGC   2.70 (-6.57%)
GE   74.34 (+0.91%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   106.60 (-1.41%)
AMC   21.96 (+17.68%)
PYPL   95.32 (-1.71%)
PFE   49.25 (-1.22%)
NFLX   226.50 (-1.48%)

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 8/05/2022

Fri., August 5, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks are closing mostly lower Friday after new data on the hot U.S. jobs market suggested the Fed won’t soon rein in its aggressive rate hikes.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell, while the Dow Jones industrials notched a small gain.

Employers unexpectedly accelerated their hiring last month and added hundreds of thousands more jobs than forecast. While the data suggests the economy may not be in a recession, it also undercuts investor hopes that inflation may be close to peaking. Treasury yields jumped.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.75 points, or 0.2%, to 4,145.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.65 points, or 0.2%, to 32,803.47.

The Nasdaq fell 63.03 points, or 0.5%, to 12,657.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 15.37 points, or 0.8%, to 1,921.82.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 14.90 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 41.66 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 266.87 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is up 36.59 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 620.99 points, or 13%.

The Dow is down 3,534.83 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,987.42 points, or 19.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 323.49 points, or 14.4%.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.