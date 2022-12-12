S&P 500   3,990.56 (+1.43%)
DOW   34,005.04 (+1.58%)
QQQ   285.14 (+1.10%)
AAPL   144.40 (+1.58%)
MSFT   252.50 (+2.88%)
META   114.71 (-1.03%)
GOOGL   93.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   90.43 (+1.50%)
TSLA   168.08 (-6.13%)
NVDA   175.41 (+3.18%)
NIO   12.46 (-1.35%)
BABA   89.53 (-1.98%)
AMD   70.65 (+3.00%)
T   19.30 (+1.10%)
MU   55.26 (+0.71%)
CGC   2.97 (+3.48%)
F   13.43 (+1.90%)
GE   83.10 (+2.03%)
DIS   94.55 (+1.25%)
AMC   5.95 (+0.17%)
PFE   52.17 (+0.87%)
PYPL   73.77 (+0.27%)
NFLX   314.56 (-1.70%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 12/12/2022

Mon., December 12, 2022 | The Associated Press
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a busy week when central banks are likely to unload the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 rallied 1.4% Monday.

On Wednesday, markets expect the Federal Reserve to announce a more modest increase to rates than it has been pushing through recently. Other central banks around the world are also expected to raise rates by half a percentage point this week, including Europe’s.

Higher rates slow the economy and risk causing a recession if they go too high, all while dragging down prices of investments.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.18 points, or 1.4%, to 3,990.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 528.58 points, or 1.6%, to 34,005.04.

The Nasdaq rose 139.12 points, or 1.3%, to 11,143.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.95 points, or 1.2%, to 1,818.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 775.62 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is down 2,333.26 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,501.23 points, or 28.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 426.70 points, or 19%.

