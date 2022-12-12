How major US stock indexes fared Monday 12/12/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street at the start of a busy week when central banks are likely to unload the year’s final barrage of interest rate hikes. The S&P 500 rallied 1.4% Monday.

On Wednesday, markets expect the Federal Reserve to announce a more modest increase to rates than it has been pushing through recently. Other central banks around the world are also expected to raise rates by half a percentage point this week, including Europe’s.

Higher rates slow the economy and risk causing a recession if they go too high, all while dragging down prices of investments.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 56.18 points, or 1.4%, to 3,990.56.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 528.58 points, or 1.6%, to 34,005.04.

The Nasdaq rose 139.12 points, or 1.3%, to 11,143.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.95 points, or 1.2%, to 1,818.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 775.62 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is down 2,333.26 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,501.23 points, or 28.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 426.70 points, or 19%.

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .