QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)
QQQ   269.73 (-1.65%)
AAPL   132.34 (-1.61%)
MSFT   240.48 (-1.72%)
META   114.14 (-4.43%)
GOOGL   88.37 (-2.09%)
AMZN   84.98 (-3.28%)
TSLA   150.10 (-0.09%)
NVDA   162.30 (-2.06%)
NIO   11.03 (-4.91%)
BABA   87.18 (+0.45%)
AMD   64.46 (-1.45%)
T   17.86 (-3.41%)
MU   51.72 (-0.67%)
CGC   2.40 (-7.69%)
F   11.70 (-3.47%)
GE   78.06 (+0.53%)
DIS   85.80 (-4.75%)
AMC   4.91 (-7.53%)
PFE   51.40 (+0.00%)
PYPL   68.93 (-0.48%)
NFLX   287.80 (-1.00%)

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 12/19/2022

Mon., December 19, 2022 | The Associated Press
Follow MarketBeat on Google News
Follow on
Google News

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 lost 0.9% Monday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost 1.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Major indexes are coming off two weeks of losses.

Facebook’s parent company sank after the European Union accused the company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in online classified ads. Treasury yields moved higher and crude oil prices rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 34.70 points, or 0.9%, to 3,817.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.92 points, or 0.5%, to 32,757.54.

The Nasdaq fell 159.38 points, or 1.5%, to 10,546.03.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.84 points, or 1.4%, to 1,738.58.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 948.52 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is down 3,580.76 points, or 9.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 5,098.94 points, or 32.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 506.73 points, or 22.6%.

Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to pot stock investing and which pot companies show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Beginners Guide To Pot Stock Investing Cover
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Enter your email address below to see which companies made the list.

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: