S&P 500   3,223.38 (-0.02%)
DOW   28,515.45 (-0.13%)
QQQ   211.92 (+0.05%)
AAPL   284.27 (+0.10%)
FB   205.12 (-0.51%)
MSFT   157.38 (-0.02%)
GOOGL   1,344.43 (-0.46%)
CGC   19.96 (+1.11%)
NVDA   238.62 (-0.08%)
BABA   214.26 (-0.27%)
TSLA   425.25 (+1.44%)
ACB   1.99 (-1.00%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Posted on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 by The Associated Press

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, extending the major indexes’ milestone-shattering run.

The S&P 500 index notched its third-consecutive all-time high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also set record highs. The market’s latest gains followed mostly muted trading as investors kicked off a holiday shortened week. U.S. markets are scheduled to open for only a half day on Tuesday and then close the next day for Christmas.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 2.79 points, or 0.1%, to 3,224.01.

The Dow gained 96.44 points, or 0.3%, to 28,551.53.

The Nasdaq climbed 20.69 points, or 0.2%, to 8,945.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 2.24 points, or 0.1%, to 1,674.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 717.16 points, or 28.6%.

The Dow is up 5,224.07 points, or 22.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,310.37 points, or 34.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 325.58 points, or 24.1%.


