How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Posted on Monday, February 10th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, led by gains in technology companies and retailers.

The latest gains, which pushed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to record highs, come as investors weigh encouraging U.S. economic data and company earnings against lingering uncertainty over the potential global economic fallout from the virus outbreak in China. Bond yields and oil prices fell.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index gained 24.38 points, or 0.7%, to 3,352.09.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.31 points, or 0.6%, to 29,276.82.

The Nasdaq climbed 107.88 points, or 1.1%, to 9,628.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 10.89 points, or 0.7%, to 1,667.67.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 121.31 points, or 3.8%.

The Dow is up 738.38 points, or 2.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 655.78 points, or 7.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.80 points, or 0.1%.


