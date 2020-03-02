S&P 500   3,090.23 (+4.60%)
DOW   26,703.32 (+5.09%)
QQQ   216.42 (+5.16%)
AAPL   298.81 (+9.31%)
FB   196.44 (+2.06%)
MSFT   172.79 (+6.65%)
GOOGL   1,386.32 (+3.51%)
AMZN   1,953.95 (+3.73%)
CGC   18.62 (-0.85%)
NVDA   276.43 (+2.35%)
BABA   210.98 (+1.43%)
MU   54.59 (+3.86%)
GE   11.21 (+3.03%)
TSLA   743.62 (+11.32%)
AMD   47.46 (+4.35%)
T   37.18 (+5.57%)
ACB   1.36 (+1.49%)
F   7.20 (+3.45%)
NFLX   381.05 (+3.26%)
PRI   116.23 (+4.39%)
BAC   29.37 (+3.05%)
GILD   75.40 (+8.71%)
DIS   119.98 (+1.98%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Posted on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks roared back on Wall Street Monday from a seven-day rout, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearly 1,300 points higher amid investor optimism that central banks will take action to help shield the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was the biggest-ever point gain for the Dow and the biggest percentage gain since March 2009.

Technology stocks powered the broad rally, which gave the S&P 500 index its biggest gain since December 2018 and helped the market regain some of the ground it lost in a massive sell-off last week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index gained 136.01 points, or 4.6%, to 3,090.23.

The Dow jumped 1,293.96 points, or 5.1%, to 26,703.32.

The Nasdaq added 384.80 points, or 4.5%, to 8,952.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 42.06 points, or 2.9%, to 1,518.49.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 140.55 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is down 1,835.12 points, or 6.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 20.44 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 149.98 points, or 9%.


