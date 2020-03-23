S&P 500   2,237.40 (-2.93%)
DOW   18,591.93 (-3.04%)
QQQ   170.46 (-0.14%)
AAPL   224.37 (-2.12%)
FB   148.10 (-1.09%)
GOOGL   1,054.13 (-1.32%)
AMZN   1,902.83 (+3.07%)
CGC   12.50 (+5.66%)
NVDA   212.69 (+3.37%)
BABA   176.34 (-2.74%)
MU   38.25 (+5.93%)
GE   6.11 (-6.29%)
TSLA   434.29 (+1.58%)
AMD   41.64 (+5.12%)
T   26.77 (-5.91%)
ACB   0.68 (-6.83%)
F   4.01 (-7.39%)
NFLX   360.27 (+8.24%)
BAC   18.08 (-8.08%)
GILD   72.61 (-0.89%)
PRI   67.48 (+8.23%)
DIS   85.76 (-0.26%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Posted on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 by The Associated Press

Wall Street ended another turbulent day mostly lower as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can settle their differences on an economic rescue package. Major indexes ended down about 3% Monday, having been down as much as 5%.

Markets got a brief bump following the latest announcement of support from the Federal Reserve. The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as needed to help markets operate smoothly and lend money to businesses and local governments, but the gains quickly vanished.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 67.52 points, or 2.9%, to 2,237.4.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 582.05 points, or 3%, to 18,591.93.

The Nasdaq fell 18.85 points, or 0.3%, to 6,860.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 11.49 points, or 1.1%, to 1,002.40.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 993.38 points, or 30.7%.

The Dow is down 9,946.51 points, or 34.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,111.93 points, or 23.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 666.07 points, or 39.9%.


