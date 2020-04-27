How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street and around the world Monday as governments prepare to gradually lift restrictions they imposed on businesses to slow the sweep of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financial, technology and health care stocks accounted for much of the broad rally, which pushed the S&P 500 to a 1.5% gain. Bond yields rose and the price of oil fell.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 41.74 points, or 1.5%, to 2,878.48.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 358.51 points, or 1.5%, to 24,133.78.

The Nasdaq climbed 95.64 points, or 1.1%, to 8,730.16.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 48.82 points, or 4%, to 1,281.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 352.30 points, or 10.9%.

The Dow is down 4,404.66 points, or 15.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 242.44 points, or 2.7%

The Russell 2000 is down 386.59 points, or 23.2%.

