How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday after shaking off a wobbly start.

Banks, companies that depend on consumer spending and communications companies accounted for a big slice of the modest gains. Health care was the only sector to fall. Bond yields were mostly higher.

The S&P 500 is coming off its second month of solid gains. Investors are balancing cautious optimism about the reopening of businesses shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic against worries that the civil unrest across the U.S. over police brutality could disrupt the economic recovery.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 11.42 points, or 0.4%, to 3,055.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 91.91 points, or 0.4%, to 25,475.02.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 62.18 points, or 0.7%, to 9,552.05.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 11.34 points, or 0.8%, to 1,405.37.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 175.05 points, or 5.4%.

The Dow is down 3,063.42 points, or 10.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 579.44 points, or 6.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 263.10 points, or 15.8%.

