How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday after the market shook off a weak start as investors welcomed news of the Federal Reserve's latest measure to support markets.

The central bank said it will begin buying individual corporate bonds to help keep lending markets running smoothly. That helped the S&P 500 erase an early loss of 2.5% to finish with a gain of 0.8%. It’s the latest set of swings for markets as a remarkable, weekslong rally shows some cracks.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.28 points, or 0.8%, to 3,066.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 157.62 points, or 0.6%, to 25,763.16.

The Nasdaq composite added 137.21 points, or 1.4%, to 9.726.02.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 31.92 points, or 2.3%, to 1,419.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 164.19 points, 5.1%.

The Dow is down 2,775.28 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 753.42 points, or 8.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 248.86 points, or 14.9%.

