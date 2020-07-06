How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Monday, reflecting investor optimism that the economy can continue its turnaround despite all the challenges ahead of it.

Technology companies accounted for a big slice of the gains, which helped to push the Nasdaq to another all-time high. Only utilities lagged. Dealmaking lifted shares of Uber and Berkshire Hathaway.

Treasury yields climbed after data showed improvements in the U.S. and Europe.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 49.71 points, or 1.6%, to 3,179.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 459.67 points, or 1.8%, to 26,287.03.

The Nasdaq climbed 226.02 points, or 2.2%, to 10,433.65, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks added 11.02 points, or 0.8%, to 1,442.88.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 51.06 points, 1.6%.

The Dow is down 2,251.41 points, or 7.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,461.04 points, or 16.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 225.59 points, or 13.5%.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Uber Technologies (UBER) 1.8 $32.52 +6.0% N/A -4.20 Buy $42.23