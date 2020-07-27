How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed with broad gains on Wall Street Monday, while the price of gold rushed to a record high.
Technology and health care companies powered much of the gains, which snapped a two-day losing streak and more than made up for the S&P 500's losses last week.
Nervousness was still hanging over markets, though, and gold briefly topped $1,940 per ounce for the first time.
Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.78 points, or 0.7%, to 3,239.41.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 114.88 points, or 0.4%, to 26,584.77.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 173.09 points, or 1.7%, to 10,536.27.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 17.10 points, or 1.2%, to 1,484.65.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 8.63 points, 0.3%.
The Dow is down 1,953.67 points, or 6.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,563.66 points, or 17.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 183.82 points, or 11%.
