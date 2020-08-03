How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street and around the world Monday following several encouraging reports on the economy.
The S&P 500 climbed back within 3% of the record high it set in February, and Big Tech led the way higher again. Microsoft and Apple alone accounted for most of the S&P 500′s gain.
Earlier, reports showed that manufacturing improved across much of the world, including in Europe and the United States. Treasury yields, small-company stocks and crude oil prices also rose.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 rose 23.49 points, or 0.7%, to 3,294.61.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 236.08, or 0.9%, to 26,664.40.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 157.52, or 1.5%, to 10,902.80.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 26.38, or 1.8%, to 1,506.80.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 63.83 points, or 2%.
The Dow is down 1,874.04 points, or 6.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,930.19 points, or 21.5%.
The Russell 2000 is down 161.67 points, or 9.7%.
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
Historically low interest rates have made it difficult over the last decade for income-oriented investors that want to generate safe cash flow for their retirements.
Dividend-paying stocks have become more appealing to income investors because of their competitive yields, the favorite tax treatment that dividends receive and their ability to grow their payouts over time. While fixed interest rates from bond investments will lose purchasing power to inflation over time, the purchasing power of income from dividend growth stocks is more protected because companies tend raise their dividend payments every year.
In this slideshow, we look at ten of the best high-dividend stocks that offer strong yields (above 3.5%), have consistent cashflow and a strong track record of dividend growth. The companies in this slideshow have all raised their dividend every year for the last ten years.
These companies also have low payout ratios (below 75%), meaning that they will have the ability to continue to pay their dividend if their earnings have a temporary dip.
Stock prices will always fluctuate, but the dividends paid by these rock-solid dividend payers should remain secure with moderate earnings growth.
View the "10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own".