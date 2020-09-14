How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Wall Street ended solidly higher Monday following a burst of big corporate deals.
The S&P 500 rose 1.3%, erasing much of its loss from last week. Technology companies led the gains once again.
Nvidia jumped after announcing plans to buy fellow chipmaker Arm Holdings, and Oracle climbed after the business software maker beat out Microsoft to become the tech partner of TikTok, the popular video-sharing app based in China. Immunomedics nearly doubled after the cancer drug specialist agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 gained 42.57 points, or 1.3%, to 3,383.54.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327.69 points, or 1.2%, to 27,993.33.
The Nasdaq composite picked up 203.11 points, or 1.9%, to 11,056.65.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks rose 39.70 points, or 2.7%, to 1,536.97.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 152.76 points, or 4.7%.
The Dow is down 545.11 points, or 1.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,084.05 points, or 23.2%.
The Russell 2000 is down 131.49 points, or 7.9%.
7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck there was no reason to think a retailer, any retailer, would be able to come out alive. After all, the economy was looking at a month or more of shut-down and most retailers survive on a thread of profits. What most analysts failed to consider is the health of the economy going into the pandemic and what that meant for spending power.
The U.S. economy was on the brink of acceleration way back in February of 2020. It was a different time, employment was at its strongest in decades and the consumer was flush. Yes, the stimulus checks helped drive the trends I am alluding to but spending on Stay-at-Home, Home-Improvement, and Outdoor Living began well before those checks were mailed.
What we are about to show you is a group of stocks that were able to defy the pandemic. Some of them were perfectly positioned for the crisis and surfed it like the wave of profits it was. Some were able to adjust and come back fighting. Others circled the wagons and waited out the storm. In all cases, the businesses are supported by a healthy eCommerce presence and benefit from brand recognition, a combination that has digital sales up triple-digits from 2019. And some of them pay a good dividend too!
View the "7 Retail Stocks That Defied The Pandemic".