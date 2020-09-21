How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Monday as markets tumbled worldwide on worries about the pandemic’s economic pain.
The S&P 500 ended with its fourth-straight loss, though a last-hour rally helped trim its decline by more than half. Industrial, health care and financial stocks accounted for much of the selling. Technology stocks recovered from an early slide to notch a gain.
The selling followed a slide in European stocks on the possibility of tougher restrictions to stem rising coronavirus counts.
On Friday:
The S&P 500 fell 38.41 points, or 1.2%, to 3,281.06.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 509.72 points, or 1.8%, to 27,147.70.
The Nasdaq composite lost 14.48 points, or 0.1%, to 10,778.80.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 51.53 points, or 3.4%, to 1,485.25.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 50.28 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is down 1,390.74 points, or 4.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,806.19 points, or 20.1%.
The Russell 2000 is down 183.22 points, or 11%.
8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020
Biotech stocks are far from a sure thing. However, towards the end of 2019 several stocks in the sector got a nice lift based on promising new drugs in their pipelines. One of the key ways to measure any biotech stocks is the depth of its pipeline. When a biotech company issues a drug, its stock typically gets a lift because, for a brief period of time, the company has exclusive rights to that stock.
But those rights only last for a period of time. And at that point, generic equivalents can enter the market. Since generic labels typically bring prices down, it can be harmful to the stock unless they have a continuous stream of drugs coming to the market.
And in 2020, the story of biotech companies has been the coronavirus. Several of the leading biotech firms are working either individually or in tandem with other firms to develop vaccines or antiviral therapies to help treat and eventually blunt the spread of the virus which remains foreign to our bodies.
So while a volatile market is typically a clue to stay away from biotech stocks, now may be an ideal time to jump into this sector. And we’ve identified 8 stocks that you can buy today and hold until the end of the year.
View the "8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020".