How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed broadly higher Monday as hopes for economic aid from Washington helped Wall Street recover its losses from its initial, fearful reaction after learning that President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.8%, and the gains were widespread. Energy and technology stocks had some of the biggest gains. Treasury yields, stocks overseas and oil all rose after Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi both noted the importance over the weekend of additional support for the economy. Trump also tweeted that he’ll leave the hospital later Monday, though his condition remains clouded in uncertainty.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 jumped 60.16 points, or 1.8%, to 3,408.60.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 465.83 points, or 1.7%, to 28,148.64,.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 257.47, or 2.3%, to 11,332.49.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks jumped 42.67, or 2.8%, to 1,581.96.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 177.82 points, or 5.5%.
The Dow is down 389.80 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,359.88 points, or 26.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 86.50 points, or 5.2%.
7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now
Today, we are inviting you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.
Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.
No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four star and five star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.
Analysts given four star and five star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.
We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.
View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".