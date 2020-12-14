How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.
The reversal left the S&P 500 index with its fourth straight decline, something that hasn’t happened since September. Losses in the financial, industrial and health care sectors outweighed gains by technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending.
Investors are still waiting to see whether Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 fell 15.97 points, or 0.4%, to 3,647.49.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 184.82 points, or 0.6%, to 29,861.55.
The Nasdaq composite rose 62.17 points, or 0.5%, to 12,440.04.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2.16 points, or 0.1%, to 1,913.86.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 416.71 points, or 12.9%.
The Dow is up 1,323.11 points, or 4.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,467.43 points, or 38.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 245.39 points, or 14.7%.
12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning
An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO, or COO) has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.
Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believe that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.
For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO, and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively affect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.
This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.
View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".