How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks pulled back from recent gains Monday, as Wall Street turned cautious following news about a new, potentially more infectious strain of the coronavirus.
Three-fourths of the companies in the S&P 500 closed lower, with health care and communication services absorbing much of the decline. Financial and technology companies kept the losses in check.
Treasury yields mostly fell, a sign that investors are worried about the economy. Crude oil prices fell on worries about disappearing demand.
On Monday:
The S&P 500 index fell 14.49 points, or 0.4%, to 3,694.92.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.40 points, or 0.1%, to 30,216.45.
The Nasdaq composite slipped 13.12 points, or 0.1%, to 12,742.52.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 0.34 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,970.33.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 464.14 points, or 14.4%.
The Dow is up 1,678.01 points, or 5.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,769.91 points, 42%.
The Russell 2000 is up 301.86 points, or 18.1%.
7 Valuable China Stocks That May Get Delisted
As if investors didn’t have enough to think about in 2020, tensions between the United States and China are continuing to flare up. One of the issues, of course, is the “what did they know and when did they know it” events surrounding the novel coronavirus. There are also issues surrounding global supply chains and the fate of 5G networking.
But another issue that should be drawing the concern of investors is the threat of Chinese stocks being delisted from American exchanges. On Friday, June 26 Luckin Coffee was delisted from the NASDAQ. The company had been in hot water since reports early this year that it had credited itself with thousands of phantom sales.
But that isn’t the reason for the delisting. The reality is that Chinese companies don’t abide by the same agreed upon accounting standards as American companies. And that can make it harder for investors to get an accurate picture of what is going on with their business at a given moment.
However, like most issues between the two countries, it’s not as simple as that. There are Chinese companies that are considering voluntarily and unilaterally removing themselves from American exchanges and list on the Hong Kong or Shanghai exchanges.
While neither of these moves would mean that U.S. investors would be prohibited from trading these stocks, it could make it more difficult.
U.S. relations with China will be an issue during this election year, and likely beyond. It would be well worth your time and attention to pay careful attention to your current or planned exposure to these China stocks.
