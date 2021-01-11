How major US stock indexes fared Monday

S&P 500   3,799.61 (-0.66%)
DOW   31,008.69 (-0.29%)
QQQ   314.42 (-1.45%)
AAPL   128.98 (-2.32%)
MSFT   217.49 (-0.97%)
FB   256.84 (-4.01%)
GOOGL   1,756.29 (-2.31%)
AMZN   3,114.21 (-2.15%)
TSLA   811.19 (-7.82%)
NVDA   544.86 (+2.60%)
BABA   227.37 (-3.73%)
CGC   31.47 (+4.31%)
GE   11.45 (+0.97%)
MU   78.67 (+1.61%)
AMD   97.25 (+2.82%)
T   28.87 (-0.52%)
NIO   62.70 (+6.42%)
F   9.30 (+3.33%)
ACB   10.44 (+4.50%)
BA   206.79 (-1.48%)
NFLX   499.10 (-2.21%)
DIS   179.09 (+0.22%)
GILD   62.51 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   3,799.61 (-0.66%)
DOW   31,008.69 (-0.29%)
QQQ   314.42 (-1.45%)
AAPL   128.98 (-2.32%)
MSFT   217.49 (-0.97%)
FB   256.84 (-4.01%)
GOOGL   1,756.29 (-2.31%)
AMZN   3,114.21 (-2.15%)
TSLA   811.19 (-7.82%)
NVDA   544.86 (+2.60%)
BABA   227.37 (-3.73%)
CGC   31.47 (+4.31%)
GE   11.45 (+0.97%)
MU   78.67 (+1.61%)
AMD   97.25 (+2.82%)
T   28.87 (-0.52%)
NIO   62.70 (+6.42%)
F   9.30 (+3.33%)
ACB   10.44 (+4.50%)
BA   206.79 (-1.48%)
NFLX   499.10 (-2.21%)
DIS   179.09 (+0.22%)
GILD   62.51 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   3,799.61 (-0.66%)
DOW   31,008.69 (-0.29%)
QQQ   314.42 (-1.45%)
AAPL   128.98 (-2.32%)
MSFT   217.49 (-0.97%)
FB   256.84 (-4.01%)
GOOGL   1,756.29 (-2.31%)
AMZN   3,114.21 (-2.15%)
TSLA   811.19 (-7.82%)
NVDA   544.86 (+2.60%)
BABA   227.37 (-3.73%)
CGC   31.47 (+4.31%)
GE   11.45 (+0.97%)
MU   78.67 (+1.61%)
AMD   97.25 (+2.82%)
T   28.87 (-0.52%)
NIO   62.70 (+6.42%)
F   9.30 (+3.33%)
ACB   10.44 (+4.50%)
BA   206.79 (-1.48%)
NFLX   499.10 (-2.21%)
DIS   179.09 (+0.22%)
GILD   62.51 (-0.84%)
S&P 500   3,799.61 (-0.66%)
DOW   31,008.69 (-0.29%)
QQQ   314.42 (-1.45%)
AAPL   128.98 (-2.32%)
MSFT   217.49 (-0.97%)
FB   256.84 (-4.01%)
GOOGL   1,756.29 (-2.31%)
AMZN   3,114.21 (-2.15%)
TSLA   811.19 (-7.82%)
NVDA   544.86 (+2.60%)
BABA   227.37 (-3.73%)
CGC   31.47 (+4.31%)
GE   11.45 (+0.97%)
MU   78.67 (+1.61%)
AMD   97.25 (+2.82%)
T   28.87 (-0.52%)
NIO   62.70 (+6.42%)
F   9.30 (+3.33%)
ACB   10.44 (+4.50%)
BA   206.79 (-1.48%)
NFLX   499.10 (-2.21%)
DIS   179.09 (+0.22%)
GILD   62.51 (-0.84%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Monday, January 11, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, giving up recent gains after a record-setting run.

The selling snapped a four-day winning streak for the S&P 500. Technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped pull the market lower, outweighing gains in health care, financial and energy stocks.

Treasury yields continued to rise, reflecting expectations of increased federal borrowing, more stimulus for the economy and the possibility of higher inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 dropped 25.07 points, or 0.7%, to 3,799.61.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 89.28 points, or 0.3%, to 31,008.69.

The Nasdaq composite slid 165.54 points, or 1.3%, to 13,036.43.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gave up 0.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,091.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 43.54 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 402.21 points, or 1.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 148.15 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 116.15 points, or 5.9%.


7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On

Should you or shouldn’t you? Many investors are wondering if it’s time to take some profit. With so much uncertainty in the market, there can be a temptation to take your profits and run. That may or may not be a good strategy. It’s true there are some speculative stocks that are going up on nothing but faith, trust, and pixie dust. But there are other stocks that may still be good buys despite continuing to grow.

Since the sell-off caused by the novel coronavirus and subsequent locking down of large portions of the economy, the stock market has recovered nearly all of its losses. The Federal Reserve has done its part by pledging to keep interest rates low for as long as it takes. New housing starts are up. Unemployment is coming down. There seems to be a lot of fuel for market bulls.

Still, if you’ve been holding one of the stocks in this presentation, it may be time for you to take some of the profits you’ve made. Many of the stocks in this presentation are being downgraded by analysts. And that means that there is likely to be downward pressure on the stock price.

View the "7 Stocks It May Be Time To Take Profits On".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.