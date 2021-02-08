S&P 500   3,915.59 (+0.74%)
DOW   31,385.76 (+0.76%)
QQQ   333.58 (+0.67%)
AAPL   136.91 (+0.11%)
MSFT   242.47 (+0.11%)
FB   266.58 (-0.57%)
GOOGL   2,084.52 (-0.21%)
AMZN   3,322.94 (-0.87%)
TSLA   863.42 (+1.31%)
NVDA   577.55 (+6.24%)
BABA   262.59 (-1.16%)
CGC   43.87 (+2.19%)
GE   11.61 (+1.84%)
MU   84.01 (+3.59%)
NIO   59.07 (+4.24%)
AMD   91.47 (+4.06%)
T   28.77 (-0.55%)
F   11.56 (+0.43%)
ACB   14.87 (+16.17%)
BA   211.95 (+1.93%)
DIS   190.00 (+4.88%)
NFLX   547.92 (-0.52%)
GILD   67.97 (-0.72%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Monday, February 8, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks pushed to more gains and record highs on Wall Street, just as the market came off its biggest week since November. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Monday. Investors are keeping their focus on better-than-expected company earnings and the prospects for more economic stimulus to combat the impact of the coronavirus. Small-company stocks continued to outpace the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling optimistic about the economy. Treasury yields also rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 28.76 points, or 0.7%, to 3,915.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237.52 points, or 0.8%, to 31,385.76.

The Nasdaq rose 131.35 points, or 0.9%, to 13,987.64.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 56.43 points, or 2.5%, to 2,289.76.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 159.52 points, or 4.2%.

The Dow is up 779.28 points, or 2.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,099.36 points, or 8.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 314.90 points, or 15.9%.


