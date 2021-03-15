How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Monday, March 15, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks bounced back from a wobbly start Monday to notch a fifth-straight gain, as Wall Street continued to eye the bond market.

Treasury yields pulled back from Friday’s sharp increase. The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% to a new high as technology and consumer discretionary shares’ gains were offset by falling banks and energy stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.1%. Investors focused on the U.S. and global economic recovery from the pandemic.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 25.60 points, or 0.7%, to 3,968.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.82 points, or 0.5%, to 32,953.46.

The Nasdaq rose 139.84 points, or 1.1%, to 13,459.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.38 points, or 0.3% to 2,360.17.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 212.87 points, or 5.7%.

The Dow is up 2,346.98 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 571.43 points, or 4.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 385.31 points, or 19.5%.


15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending

There are more than 200 publicly-traded real-estate investment trusts (REITs) that you can buy through your brokerage account. Given the sheer number of REITs, it can be hard to identify which real-estate stocks are going to outperform the market.

Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analysts issue approximately 4,000 distinct recommendations for REITs. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firms are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same REIT.

This slide show lists the 15 REITs that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 REITS Analysts Can't Stop Recommending".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.