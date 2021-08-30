How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks wound up mixed on Wall Street Monday, with the S&P 500 index managing just enough of a gain to mark another record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped and small-company stocks fell. Gains for a handful of Big Tech companies were the main driver behind the increase in the S&P 500 index, where slightly more stocks fell than rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 19.42 points, or 0.4%, to 4,528.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average down 55.96 points, or 0.2%, to 35,399.84.

The Nasdaq rose 136.39 points, or 0.9%, to 15,265.89.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 11.16 points, or 0.5%, to 2,265.99.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 772.72 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is up 4,793.36 points, or 15.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,377.61 points, or 18.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 291.14 points, or 14.7%.

