S&P 500   4,443.11 (-0.28%)
DOW   34,869.37 (+0.21%)
QQQ   369.99 (-0.89%)
AAPL   145.21 (-1.16%)
MSFT   294.00 (-1.79%)
FB   353.58 (+0.18%)
GOOGL   2,822.56 (-0.76%)
TSLA   789.29 (+1.92%)
AMZN   3,400.94 (-0.72%)
NVDA   216.30 (-2.04%)
BABA   149.90 (+3.32%)
NIO   36.66 (+3.62%)
CGC   14.71 (+5.75%)
GE   105.36 (+1.50%)
MU   75.03 (+1.32%)
AMD   108.16 (+2.23%)
T   27.41 (+1.03%)
F   14.16 (+2.76%)
ACB   6.32 (+6.22%)
DIS   178.20 (+1.25%)
PFE   43.55 (-0.89%)
BA   223.71 (+1.05%)
BAC   43.26 (+2.66%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Monday, September 27, 2021 | The Associated Press

Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Monday as losses for several Big Tech companies checked gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, as did a measure of small-company stocks. Treasury yields continued to climb.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 down 12.37 points, or 0.3%, to 4,443.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points, or 0.2%, to 34,869.37.

The Nasdaq fell 77.73 points, or 0.5%, to 14,969.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.93 points, or 1.5%, to 2,281.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 687.04 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 4,262.89 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,081.69 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 306.15 points, or 15.5%.


