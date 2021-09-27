How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks wound up a mixed bag on Wall Street Monday as losses for several Big Tech companies checked gains elsewhere in the market.

The S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, as did a measure of small-company stocks. Treasury yields continued to climb.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 down 12.37 points, or 0.3%, to 4,443.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.37 points, or 0.2%, to 34,869.37.

The Nasdaq fell 77.73 points, or 0.5%, to 14,969.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 32.93 points, or 1.5%, to 2,281.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 687.04 points, or 18.3%.

The Dow is up 4,262.89 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,081.69 points, or 16.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 306.15 points, or 15.5%.

