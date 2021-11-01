How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks ended a wobbly day modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, enough to notch more all-time highs for major indexes.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq rose. Smaller company stocks far outpaced the broader market. Energy stocks made solid gains as oil prices rose. Bond yields also rose.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.29 points, or 0.2%, to 4,613.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.28 points, or 0.3%, to 35,913.84.

The Nasdaq rose 97.53 points, 0.6%, to 15,595.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 60.93 points, or 2.7%, to 2,358.12.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 857.60 points, or 22.8%.

The Dow is up 5,307.36 points, or 17.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,707.63 points, or 21%.

The Russell 2000 is up 383.27 points, or 19.4%.

