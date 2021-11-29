S&P 500   4,655.27 (+1.32%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Monday, November 29, 2021 | The Associated Press

The stock market steadied itself Monday following a slide last week brought on by the newest coronavirus variant.

Investors are waiting for more clues about just how much damage the new strain may do to the economy. The S&P 500 recovered more than half its drop from Friday. Bond yields and crude oil also recovered chunks of Friday’s knee-jerk reaction to run toward safety and away from risky investments.

While the market was steadier, it didn’t return to the full-on rally it had been on before the discovery of the variant now known as omicron.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 60.65 points, or 1.3%, to 4,655.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.60 points, or 0.7%, to 35,135.94.

The Nasdaq rose 291.18 points, or 1.9%, to 15,782.83.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.96 points, or 0.2%, to 2,241.98.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 899.20 points, or 23.9%.

The Dow is up 4,529.46 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,894.55 points, or 22.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 267.12 points, or 13.5%.


