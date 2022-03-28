How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks shook off a midday slump and closed higher on Wall Street, though energy companies ended in the red as crude oil prices fell sharply.

Crude oil prices sank as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields fell after shooting higher earlier this month.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.46 points, or 0.7%, to 4,575.52.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points, or 0.3%, to 34,955.89.

The Nasdaq rose 185.60 points, or 1.3%, to 14,354.90.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.08 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,078.06.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 190.66 points, or 4%.

The Dow is down 1,382.41 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,290.07 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 167.25 points, or 7.4%.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.