How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks closed slightly lower after a wobbly day of trading Monday as worries about rising interest rates and high inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports from banks.

Stocks have struggled this year as the highest inflation in generations forces the Federal Reserve into a U-turn on the low-interest-rate policies that helped markets soar and the economy to rev in recent years.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 0.90 points, or 0.02%, to 4,391.69.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.54 points, or 0.1%, to 34,411.69.

The Nasdaq fell 18.72 points, or 0.1%, to 13,332.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.85 points, or 0.7%, to 1,990.13.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 374.49 points, or 7.9%.

The Dow is down 1,926.61 points, or 5.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,312.61 points, or 14.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 255.18 points, or 11.4%.

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.