How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Monday, May 2, 2022 | The Associated Press

A late rally in big technology stocks erased an afternoon slump on Wall Street Monday and left major indexes moderately higher.

The uneven start to May followed a brutal April in which widespread technology sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.

Facebook’s parent company and chipmaker Nvidia each rose more than 5%.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 23.45 points, or 0.6%, to 4,155.38.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.29 points, or 0.3%, to 33,061.50.

The Nasdaq rose 201.38 points, or 1.6%, to 12,536.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 18.81 points, or 1%, to 1,882.91.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 610.80 points, or 12.8%.

The Dow is down 3,276.80 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,108.95 points, or 19.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362.40 points, or 16.1%.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.