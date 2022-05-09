How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year.

The benchmark index is coming off its fifth weekly loss in a row as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. Stocks fell across Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 132.10 points, or 3.2%, to 3,991.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.67 points, or 2%, to 32,245.70.

The Nasdaq fell 521.41 points, or 4.3%, to 11,623.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 77.48 points, or 4.2%, to 1,762.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 774.94 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is down 4,092.60 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,021.72 points, or 25.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 483.23 points, or 21.5%.

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.