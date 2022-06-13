×
S&P 500   3,749.63 (-3.88%)
DOW   30,516.74 (-2.79%)
QQQ   276.43 (-4.30%)
AAPL   132.34 (-3.49%)
MSFT   243.58 (-3.72%)
META   164.57 (-6.27%)
GOOGL   2,134.74 (-3.98%)
AMZN   103.86 (-5.28%)
TSLA   649.18 (-6.82%)
NVDA   157.05 (-7.48%)
NIO   16.03 (-11.63%)
BABA   98.86 (-10.00%)
AMD   87.20 (-8.04%)
MU   58.96 (-5.84%)
CGC   3.27 (-10.41%)
T   19.74 (-4.59%)
GE   67.70 (-4.96%)
F   11.82 (-7.29%)
DIS   95.76 (-3.66%)
AMC   11.49 (-7.56%)
PFE   47.89 (-4.16%)
PYPL   74.09 (-6.57%)
NFLX   170.14 (-7.00%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Monday, June 13, 2022 | The Associated Press

Wall Street entered a bear market Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January.

Fears about a fragile economy and stubbornly high inflation have slammed the stock market in recent days and sent Treasury yields surging to their highest levels in years. A report last week that inflation was getting worse, not better as many had hoped, sent a chill through markets that carried over into this week. Investors expect the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 151.23 points, or 3.9%, to 3,749.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 876.05 points, or 2.8%, to 30,516.74.

The Nasdaq fell 530.80 points, or 4.7%, to 10,809.23.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 85.69 points, or 4.8%, to 1,714.59.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 1,016.55 points, or 21.3%.

The Dow is down 5,821.56 points, or 16%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,835.75 points, or 30.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 530.72 points, or 23.6%.


7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.



View the "7 NFT Related Stocks That Are Helping to Drive This Trend".


