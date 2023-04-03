How major US stock indexes fared Monday 4/3/2023

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street Monday as big gains for energy stocks offset losses for some big technology stocks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq lost 0.3% on the first day of the second quarter.

Exxon Mobil had its biggest gain of the year so far and other oil producers also leaped after Saudi Arabia and other producers said they’ll cut production by 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year. That sent oil up 6.3%. Oil’s jump raises fears about inflation and dents one of the hopes that has helped steady stocks recently, that sharp hikes to interest rates may soon end.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 15.20 points, or 0.4%, to 4,124.51.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 327 points, or 1%, to 33,601.15.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.45 points, or 0.3% to 12,189.45.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.17 points, or less than 0.1%, to 1,802.31.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 285.01 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is up 453.90 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,722.97 points, or 16.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.07 points, or 2.3%.

