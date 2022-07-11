50% OFF
S&P 500   3,854.43 (-1.15%)
DOW   31,173.84 (-0.52%)
QQQ   289.44 (-2.00%)
AAPL   145.02 (-1.37%)
MSFT   264.59 (-1.15%)
META   163.14 (-4.53%)
GOOGL   2,317.53 (-2.91%)
AMZN   112.00 (-3.06%)
TSLA   702.51 (-6.62%)
NVDA   151.70 (-4.22%)
NIO   20.63 (-8.72%)
BABA   109.57 (-9.37%)
AMD   77.17 (-2.75%)
MU   57.84 (-2.20%)
CGC   2.31 (-11.83%)
T   20.72 (-0.38%)
GE   61.95 (-2.06%)
F   11.29 (-2.84%)
DIS   93.65 (-2.31%)
AMC   15.00 (+2.32%)
PFE   52.89 (-0.53%)
PYPL   70.60 (-3.85%)
NFLX   177.70 (-4.96%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/11/2022

Monday, July 11, 2022 | The Associated Press

Wall Street is back to falling on Monday, ahead of a busy week with updates scheduled for how bad inflation is and how corporate profits are handling it.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all closed lower. Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands slumped after COVID infections forced the shutdown of casinos in Macao. Twitter fell even more after billionaire Elon Musk said he wants out of his deal to buy the social media platform. In the bond market, a warning signal of recession continued to flash.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.95 points, or 1.2%, to 3,854.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 164.31 points, or 0.5%, to 31,173.84.

The Nasdaq rose 262.71 points, or 2.3%, to 11,372.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.36 points, or 2.1%, to 1,732.01.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 911.75 points, or 19.1%.

The Dow is down 5,164.46 points, or 14.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,272.37 points, or 27.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 513.30 points, or 22.9%.


7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.



View the "7 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

