How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/18/2022

Major indexes closed lower on Wall Street Monday after an early gain evaporated in the afternoon. The choppy trading came at the start of another busy week for profit reports from U.S. companies.

Gains for energy producers, big retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending were outweighed by a pullback in health care and technology stocks.

Goldman Sachs rallied after reporting better profits than analysts expected.

Dozens of big companies will give updates this week on how much profit they earned during the spring.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 32.31 points, or 0.8%, to 3,830.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 215.65 points, or 0.7%, to 31,072.61.

The Nasdaq fell 92.37 points, or 0.8%, to 11,360.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 5.96 points, or 0.3%, to 1,738.42.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 935.33 points, or 19.6%.

The Dow is down 5,265.69 points, or 14.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,284.92 points, or 27.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 506.90 points, or 22.6%.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.