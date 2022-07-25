50% OFF
S&P 500   3,966.84 (+0.13%)
DOW   31,990.04 (+0.28%)
QQQ   299.62 (-0.78%)
AAPL   152.00 (-1.36%)
MSFT   258.78 (-0.61%)
META   166.66 (-1.54%)
GOOGL   107.21 (-0.64%)
AMZN   117.07 (-4.37%)
TSLA   804.88 (-1.45%)
NVDA   170.24 (-1.70%)
NIO   19.32 (+0.42%)
BABA   101.12 (+0.51%)
AMD   87.53 (-0.65%)
MU   60.15 (-1.86%)
CGC   2.53 (-1.56%)
T   18.53 (+0.71%)
GE   68.36 (+0.25%)
F   12.90 (+0.62%)
DIS   102.73 (+0.01%)
AMC   14.87 (-4.06%)
PFE   51.77 (+1.05%)
PYPL   81.31 (+0.32%)
NFLX   218.71 (-0.78%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 7/25/2022

Monday, July 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed mixed Monday, as investors brace for a two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this week. The nation’s central bank is expected to raise interest rates sharply to combat inflation. The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly, led by energy, utilities and financial shares. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell. Corporate earnings reports pick up later this week when technology heavyweights like Apple, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon all deliver quarterly results.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 5.21 points, or 0.1%, to 3,966.84.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.75 points, or 0.3%, to 31,990.04.

The Nasdaq fell 51.45 points, or 0.4%, to 11,782.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 10.89 points, or 0.6%, to 1,881.77.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 799.34 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is down 4,348.26 points, or 12%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,862.30 points, or 24.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 427.54 points, or 19%.


