How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/01/2022

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday as investors began another busy week of earnings and economic reports.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. U.S. crude oil prices dropped, weighing heavily on energy companies. Retailers and consumer product makers made solid gains.

August’s subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks in July that marked the best month for the the benchmark S&P 500 since November 2020.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.66 points, or 0.3%, to 4,118.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.73 points, or 0.1%, to 32,798.40.

The Nasdaq fell 21.71 points, or 0.2%, to 12,368.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.92 points, or 0.1%, to 1,883.31.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 647.55 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is down 3,539.90 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,276 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362 points, or 16.1%.

Capital preservation is an important objective for every investor. It's famously summed up by Warren Buffett who says his first rule of investing is to not lose money. And his second rule is to remember the first. When a bull market is racing higher, investors tend to get more aggressive. This means buying growth stocks. And in some cases these companies may not yet be generating a profit at all much less paying out a dividend.

Speculative investors would argue that the risk is worth it since, according to S&P Global, approximately two-thirds of the total return for the S&P 500 index in the last 100 years was due to capital appreciation. The other one-third comes from dividends. And when markets make a move downward, investors are seeking to hedge losses wherever they can. That's where dividend stocks come in.

In this special presentation, we're analyzing seven dividend stocks that investors can look for when they're looking for safety from market volatility. These dividends are safe and likely to continue to rise on a yearly basis.