S&P 500   4,118.63 (-0.28%)
DOW   32,798.40 (-0.14%)
QQQ   315.48 (+0.01%)
AAPL   161.55 (-0.59%)
MSFT   278.15 (-0.92%)
META   160.20 (+0.69%)
GOOGL   114.93 (-1.19%)
AMZN   135.49 (+0.40%)
TSLA   891.97 (+0.06%)
NVDA   185.00 (+1.86%)
NIO   20.17 (+2.23%)
BABA   90.10 (+0.82%)
AMD   97.24 (+2.93%)
MU   62.54 (+1.10%)
CGC   2.52 (-4.18%)
T   18.73 (-0.27%)
GE   75.80 (+2.56%)
F   15.30 (+4.15%)
DIS   106.10 (+0.12%)
AMC   15.36 (+5.49%)
PFE   50.61 (+0.20%)
PYPL   88.70 (+2.51%)
NFLX   226.31 (+0.63%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/01/2022

Mon., August 1, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday as investors began another busy week of earnings and economic reports.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. U.S. crude oil prices dropped, weighing heavily on energy companies. Retailers and consumer product makers made solid gains.

August’s subdued opening follows a solid rally for stocks in July that marked the best month for the the benchmark S&P 500 since November 2020.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 11.66 points, or 0.3%, to 4,118.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.73 points, or 0.1%, to 32,798.40.

The Nasdaq fell 21.71 points, or 0.2%, to 12,368.98.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.92 points, or 0.1%, to 1,883.31.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 647.55 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is down 3,539.90 points, or 9.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,276 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 362 points, or 16.1%.


