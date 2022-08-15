How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/15/2022

S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)
S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.07 (+0.56%)
MSFT   293.43 (+0.52%)
META   180.60 (+0.06%)
GOOGL   121.88 (+0.16%)
AMZN   143.16 (-0.27%)
TSLA   927.32 (+3.03%)
NVDA   190.37 (+1.75%)
NIO   21.38 (+1.28%)
BABA   94.15 (-0.65%)
AMD   100.97 (+0.14%)
MU   64.69 (-0.54%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.81 (+15.45%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.68 (-0.31%)
DIS   124.20 (+2.16%)
AMC   24.17 (-1.10%)
PYPL   101.55 (+0.45%)
PFE   49.76 (-0.70%)
NFLX   248.82 (-0.19%)

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/15/2022

Mon., August 15, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks recovered from early losses and ended higher on Wall Street.

Investors remain focused on the economy and upcoming reports from retailers this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% Monday after stumbling in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also extended last week’s gains.

Oil prices dropped sharply on worries about the global economy. China’s central bank cut a key interest rate after acknowledging more needs to be done to shore up the world’s second largest economy. Treasury yields also fell, as manufacturing in New York state unexpectedly shrank.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.99 points, or 0.4%, to 4,297.14.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.39 points, or 0.4%, to 33,912.44.

The Nasdaq rose 80.87 points, or 0.6%, to 13,128.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.73 points, or 0.2%, to 2,021.35.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 469.04 points, or 9.8%.

The Dow is down 2,425.86 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,516.92 points, or 16.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 223.97 points, or 10%.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastInvesting in What You Know Has Changed

What investors can learn from studying the past, as well as offering some ideas about asset classes with future potential.

Listen Now to Investing in What You Know Has Changed

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.