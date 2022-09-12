How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/12/2022

Stocks rose again on Wall Street ahead of a high-stakes report that will hopefully show inflation hammered the economy less hard last month.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.1% Monday, while gains for tech companies pushed the Nasdaq up a bit more. Traders are making their final moves before a report on Tuesday that’s expected to show inflation slowed again during August. It likely won’t change minds at the Federal Reserve, which is preparing for another hefty hike to interest rates next week. A continued slowdown in inflation would give the Fed more of a chance of avoiding a scarring recession.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 43.05 points, or 1.1%, to 4,110.41.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 229.63 points, or 0.7%, to 32,381.34.

The Nasdaq rose 154.10 points, or 1.3%, to 12,266.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 23.24 points, or 1.2%, to 1,906.09.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 655.77 points, or 13.8%.

The Dow is down 3,956.96 points, or 10.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,378.56 points, or 21.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 339.23 points, or 15.1%.

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

