S&P 500   3,899.89 (+0.69%)
DOW   31,019.68 (+0.64%)
QQQ   291.05 (+0.60%)
AAPL   154.48 (+2.51%)
MSFT   244.52 (-0.09%)
META   148.02 (+1.18%)
GOOGL   103.07 (+0.26%)
AMZN   124.66 (+0.91%)
TSLA   309.07 (+1.89%)
NVDA   133.82 (+1.39%)
NIO   20.90 (+3.72%)
BABA   87.66 (+1.42%)
AMD   76.77 (+0.34%)
T   16.76 (+0.12%)
MU   52.10 (-1.42%)
CGC   3.23 (+1.89%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.05 (+0.99%)
DIS   109.17 (+0.85%)
AMC   9.18 (+2.23%)
PYPL   95.03 (+1.10%)
PFE   45.44 (-1.28%)
NFLX   243.63 (+1.46%)
How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/19/2022

Mon., September 19, 2022 | The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Treasury yields moved higher.

Markets were looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on rates. It’s expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point in its fight against inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.56 points, or 0.7%, to 3,899.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.26 points, or 0.6%, to 31,019.68.

The Nasdaq rose 86.62 points, or 0.8%, to 11,535.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.65 points, or 0.8%, to 1,812.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.29 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 5,318.62 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,109.95 points, or 26.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 432.47 points, or 19.3%.

