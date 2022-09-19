How major US stock indexes fared Monday 9/19/2022

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after swaying between small gains and losses much of the day as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also gained ground. Treasury yields moved higher.

Markets were looking ahead to Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve will announce its latest decision on rates. It’s expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point in its fight against inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 26.56 points, or 0.7%, to 3,899.89.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 197.26 points, or 0.6%, to 31,019.68.

The Nasdaq rose 86.62 points, or 0.8%, to 11,535.02.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.65 points, or 0.8%, to 1,812.84.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 866.29 points, or 18.2%.

The Dow is down 5,318.62 points, or 14.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,109.95 points, or 26.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 432.47 points, or 19.3%.

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".