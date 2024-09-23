How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/23/2024

U.S. stock indexes added slightly to their record highs in relatively subdued trading on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, beating the all-time high it set on Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its fifth winning week in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to its own record set Friday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

Get analyst upgrade alerts: Sign Up

Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report suggested U.S. services businesses are continuing to grow, though manufacturing is continuing to shrink. Stock markets in Europe and Asia held mostly steady amid relatively modest movements.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.02 points, or 0.3%, to 5,718.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.29 points, or 0.1%, to 42,124.65.

The Nasdaq composite rose 25.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,974.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.61 points, or 0.3%, to 2,220.28.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 948.74 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 4,435.11 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,962.92 points, or 19.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 193.21 points, or 9.5%.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here