Free Trial
→ Sell NVDA Now? (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)

How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 9/23/2024

Written by The Associated Press
September 23, 2024

U.S. stock indexes added slightly to their record highs in relatively subdued trading on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, beating the all-time high it set on Thursday. The benchmark index is coming off its fifth winning week in the last six. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to its own record set Friday. The Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%.

Treasury yields held relatively steady after a report suggested U.S. services businesses are continuing to grow, though manufacturing is continuing to shrink. Stock markets in Europe and Asia held mostly steady amid relatively modest movements.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.02 points, or 0.3%, to 5,718.57.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.29 points, or 0.1%, to 42,124.65.

The Nasdaq composite rose 25.95 points, or 0.1%, to 17,974.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.61 points, or 0.3%, to 2,220.28.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 948.74 points, or 19.9%.

The Dow is up 4,435.11 points, or 11.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,962.92 points, or 19.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 193.21 points, or 9.5%.

→ Sell NVDA Now? (From Chaikin Analytics) (Ad)

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement Cover
20 High-Yield Dividend Stocks that Could Ruin Your Retirement

Almost everyone loves strong dividend-paying stocks, but high yields can signal danger. Discover 20 high-yield dividend stocks paying an unsustainably large percentage of their earnings. Enter your email to get this report and avoid a high-yield dividend trap.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Investing Legend Warns: “Disturbing Event Is Coming to America”
America Repeats Act That's Destroyed Stock Markets For 200 Years The Fed has now repeated a mistake that ce...
Stansberry Research | Sponsored
10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
The stock market has largely recovered from its 2022 and 2023 slowdown and continues to hit new all time highs...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
10 Best Small Cap Stocks to Buy Now
Let's talk about small cap stocks. It's common knowledge that tilting your stock portfolio toward smaller-capi...
MarketBeat
Sell NVDA Now?
Guess who's selling NVDA next The most successful hedge fund in history quietly sold 500,000 shares. Here's...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
7 Stocks with High Short Interest - Market Getting These Right?
In a healthy market, stocks move both up and down. Traders who speculate that a stock will go down in price ar...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Fed Walking a Tightrope with Rate Cuts
Is Palantir Heading for a $50 Price Target?
Rate Cuts Fuel Volatility: How Long Could it Last?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines