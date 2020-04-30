How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as more grim news piled up revealing the grave economic damage being caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Even so, the S&P 500 ended up 12.7% higher for April, its biggest monthly gain since 1987.

The monthlong rally came as the Federal Reserve and Congress announced aggressive measures to help the economy weather the fallout from the widespread business shutdowns and stay-at-home guidelines put in place to fight the pandemic.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index fell 27.08 points, or 0.9%, to 2,912.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 288.14 points, or 1.2%, to 24,345.72.

The Nasdaq dropped 25.16 points, or 0.3%, to 8,889.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks gave up 50.10 points, or 3.7%, to 1,310.66.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 75.69 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 570.45 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 255.03 points, or 3%

The Russell 2000 is up 77.61 points, or 6.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 318.35 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is down 4,192.72 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 83.05 points, or 0.9%

The Russell 2000 is down 357.80 points, or 21.4%.

5 Travel Company Stocks Likely to Suffer From the Coronavirus

How important is the global travel and tourism industry? It’s a sector that accounts for about 10% of the world’s adult workforce. That’s 350 million people. The industry also accounts for at least 4% of the global gross domestic product (GDP).



In short, it’s an industry that accounts for trillions of dollars for the economy. And it relies on the most visible workers like pilots and cruise ship captains to the kitchen and housecleaning staff and servers. The travel industry is in many ways a service industry. But when there’s nobody to service, these businesses take a tumble.



And tumble it has. The world is going through a period of enforced social distancing. Many countries are taking even more extreme measures to lock down parts, or all, of their countries in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to flatten the curve to prevent healthcare workers and hospitals from being overwhelmed.



But that means fewer people are flying. Planned vacations are being canceled. And all of this is bad news for a sector that relies on the mobility of global travelers.



To be fair, the best of these companies should recover just fine. However, some of these companies had fundamental concerns that will be magnified by the loss of revenue.

