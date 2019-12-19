S&P 500   3,205.37 (+0.45%)
DOW   28,376.96 (+0.49%)
QQQ   210.86 (+0.63%)
AAPL   280.02 (+0.10%)
FB   206.06 (+1.76%)
MSFT   155.71 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   1,356.44 (+0.34%)
AMZN   1,792.28 (+0.46%)
CGC   20.07 (+1.72%)
NVDA   235.46 (+2.59%)
MU   54.53 (+2.81%)
BABA   210.13 (+0.06%)
GE   11.04 (+0.73%)
TSLA   404.04 (+2.77%)
T   38.93 (+0.49%)
AMD   42.83 (+1.25%)
ACB   2.27 (+3.65%)
F   9.41 (-1.36%)
PRI   134.94 (-0.29%)
NFLX   332.22 (+3.56%)
BAC   34.95 (-0.46%)
GILD   65.29 (-0.59%)
DIS   146.15 (-0.08%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Posted on Thursday, December 19th, 2019 by The Associated Press

Stocks closed at more record highs on Wall Street, extending the market's gains for the week.

The gains follow encouraging earnings reports from several big companies. Stocks, bonds, gold and a gauge measuring fear among traders made only modest moves Thursday, the first day of trading after President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the House of Representatives.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 14.23 points, or 0.4%, to 3,205.37, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 137.68 points, or 0.5%, to 28,376.96, a record.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 59.48 points, or 0.7%, to 8,887.22, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 5.36 points, or 0.3%, to 1,667.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 36.57 points, or 1.2%.

The Dow is up 241.58 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 152.34 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 29.12 points, or 1.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 698.52 points, or 27.9%.

The Dow is up 5,049.50 points, or 21.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,251.94 points, or 33.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 318.53 points, or 23.6%.


