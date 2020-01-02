S&P 500   3,257.85 (+0.84%)
DOW   28,868.80 (+1.16%)
QQQ   216.16 (+1.67%)
AAPL   300.35 (+2.28%)
FB   209.78 (+2.21%)
MSFT   160.62 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,368.68 (+2.19%)
AMZN   1,898.01 (+2.72%)
CGC   20.13 (-4.55%)
NVDA   239.91 (+1.96%)
MU   55.39 (+2.99%)
BABA   219.77 (+3.62%)
GE   11.93 (+6.90%)
TSLA   430.26 (+2.85%)
AMD   49.10 (+7.06%)
T   38.86 (-0.56%)
ACB   2.02 (-6.48%)
F   9.42 (+1.29%)
NFLX   329.81 (+1.93%)
PRI   131.83 (+0.97%)
BAC   35.64 (+1.19%)
GILD   65.23 (+0.38%)
DIS   148.20 (+2.47%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Posted on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks notched more solid gains on Wall Street Thursday, driving the major indexes to record highs.

Technology companies accounted for a good portion of the rally, which came as U.S. markets reopened following the New Year's Day holiday. Smaller-company stocks lagged the broader market’s gains. Bond yields fell.

The latest gains follow a blockbuster performance by the market in 2019.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 climbed 27.07 points, or 0.8%, to 3,257.85, a record.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.36 points, or 1.2%, to 28,868.80, a record.

The Nasdaq composite gained 119.58 points, or 1.3%, to 9,092.19, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 1.70 points, or 0.1%, to 1,666.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.83 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 223.54 points, or 0.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 85.57 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 2.26 points, or 0.1%.


