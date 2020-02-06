S&P 500   3,345.78 (+0.33%)
DOW   29,379.77 (+0.30%)
QQQ   230.19 (+0.86%)
AAPL   325.21 (+1.17%)
FB   210.85 (+0.35%)
MSFT   183.63 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,475.97 (+2.07%)
AMZN   2,050.23 (+0.51%)
CGC   21.17 (-2.31%)
NVDA   254.25 (+1.39%)
BABA   220.90 (+0.31%)
MU   58.68 (+3.36%)
GE   12.95 (+0.70%)
TSLA   748.96 (+1.94%)
AMD   49.32 (-1.04%)
T   38.44 (+1.67%)
ACB   2.00 (-5.66%)
F   8.25 (-0.72%)
NFLX   366.95 (-0.74%)
PRI   124.12 (-1.74%)
BAC   34.67 (-0.12%)
DIS   142.70 (+0.94%)
GILD   68.21 (+3.55%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Posted on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market's gains to a fourth straight day.

The major indexes each hit all-time highs, led by gains in technology and communication services stocks. Bond prices rose, sending yields lower.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 11.09 points, or 0.3%, to 3,345.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 88.92 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379.77.

The Nasdaq climbed 63.47 points, or 0.7%, to 9,572.15.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 4.46 points, or 0.3%, to 1,677.46.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 120.26 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is up 1,123.74 points, or 4%.

The Nasdaq is up 421.22 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 63.40 points, or 3.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 115 points, or 3.6%.

The Dow is up 841.33 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 599.55 points, or 6.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 8.99 points, or 0.5%.


