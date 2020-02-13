S&P 500   3,373.94 (-0.16%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Posted on Thursday, February 13th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Major stock indexes closed with modest losses Thursday after a wobbly day of trading on Wall Street that snapped a three-day streak of all-time highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

Investors turned cautious following news of a surge in cases of the new virus in China. The latest figures dashed hopes that the spread of the outbreak was peaking, which had helped lift stocks earlier in the week.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index dropped 5.51 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 128.11 points, or 0.4%, to 29,423.31.

The Nasdaq fell 13.99 points, or 0.1%, to 9,711.97.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 4.36 points, or 0.3%, to 1,693.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 46.23 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 320.80 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 191.46 points, or 2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 36.96 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 143.16 points, or 4.4%.

The Dow is up 884.87 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 739.36 points, or 8.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.27 points, or 1.5%.


