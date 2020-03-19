S&P 500   2,409.39 (+0.47%)
DOW   20,087.19 (+0.95%)
QQQ   177.66 (+0.60%)
AAPL   244.78 (-0.77%)
FB   153.13 (+4.20%)
MSFT   143.00 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,111.67 (+1.88%)
AMZN   1,880.93 (+2.78%)
CGC   10.83 (+11.31%)
NVDA   212.97 (+5.00%)
BABA   180.88 (+0.49%)
MU   36.29 (+4.61%)
GE   6.48 (-1.82%)
TSLA   427.64 (+18.39%)
AMD   39.82 (+1.79%)
T   31.15 (-5.18%)
ACB   0.66 (+6.43%)
F   4.47 (-0.67%)
NFLX   332.03 (+5.25%)
BAC   21.20 (+1.97%)
GILD   78.55 (-1.10%)
PRI   71.03 (-3.74%)
DIS   94.93 (+6.90%)
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Posted on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 by The Associated Press

Major indexes closed with solid gains on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off a rocky start. Trading was still bumpy but nothing like the wild swings seen in recent weeks.

Investors were cautiously optimistic after steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks as well as governments to support credit markets and the economy.

Even so the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak is starting to show up in economic data.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 11.29 points, or 5%, to 2,409.39.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.27 points, or 0.9%, to 20,087.19.

The Nasdaq rose 160.73 points, or 2.3%, to 7,150.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 67.58 points, or 6.8%, to 1,058.75.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 301.63 points, or 11.1%.

The Dow is down 3098.43 points, or 13.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 724.30 points, or 9.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 151.42 points, or 12.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 821.39 points, or 25.4%.

The Dow is down 8,451.25 points, or 29.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,822.03 points, or 20.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 609.75 points, or 36.5%.


