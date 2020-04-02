How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
S&P 500   2,526.90 (+2.28%)
DOW   21,413.44 (+2.24%)
QQQ   186.01 (+2.03%)
AAPL   244.93 (+1.67%)
FB   158.19 (-0.88%)
MSFT   155.26 (+2.07%)
GOOGL   1,117.03 (+1.35%)
AMZN   1,918.83 (+0.58%)
CGC   13.80 (+1.62%)
NVDA   255.47 (+5.10%)
BABA   188.90 (+0.71%)
MU   41.09 (+3.01%)
GE   6.90 (-1.99%)
TSLA   454.47 (-5.63%)
AMD   44.49 (+1.90%)
T   28.76 (+2.53%)
ACB   0.83 (+2.46%)
F   4.36 (-0.91%)
NFLX   370.08 (+1.65%)
BAC   20.57 (+4.05%)
GILD   76.98 (+6.16%)
PRI   82.76 (-1.66%)
DIS   96.97 (+2.16%)
Log in

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Posted on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020 by The Associated Press

Energy companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday, giving the market its first gain in three days.

The price of crude oil jumped 25%, bouncing further off an 18-year low, after President Donald Trump said he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to dial down their price war.

The rebound in oil, which was welcome news to a struggling U.S. energy sector, offset a report showing millions more Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as businesses shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index rose 56.40 points, or 2.3%, to 2,526.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 469.93 points, or 2.2%, to 21,413.44.

The Nasdaq added 126.73 points, or 1.7%, to 7,487.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 13.81 points, or 1.3%, to 1,085.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 14.57 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 223.34 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is down 15.07 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 46.18 points, or 4.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 703.88 points, or 21.8%.

The Dow is down 7,125 points, or 25%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,485.29 points, or 16.6%

The Russell 2000 is down 582.66 points, or 34.9%.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel